Single-vehicle crash on rural road claims elderly man's life

An elderly man has died in a crash north of Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to Taralga Road, Tarlo, just after 1pm on Wednesday, July 24 following reports of the single-vehicle crash. The crash occurred 2km north of the Police Driver Training School on a slight bend.
Police said for reasons being investigated, the southbound white Mitsubishi Pajero left the road and struck a tree on the western side.
Despite the efforts of first responders, a passenger in the vehicle - a man believed to be aged in his 80s, was unable to be revived. Police said he was from the St Georges area.
The male driver of the vehicle was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Hume Police District officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as road closures and diversions are in place. The road was closed either side of the crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.