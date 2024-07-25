A massive hockey tournament is coming to town

Hockey Australia in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will host the Hockey Australia Country Championships at the Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre from August 3-10.
The eight-day national event will see 12 men's and women's teams from non-metropolitan associations around Australia compete.
Teams will include players from Queensland, NSW, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Defence Force Academy.
These players will have the opportunity, based on their performances in this event, to represent the Hockey Australia Country National team overseas in international competition.
The event is expected to bring approximately 700 visitors to Goulburn, comprising of players, event officials and team staff, along with spectators from various regions of Australia.
The Goulburn region is expected to receive an estimated economic benefit of over two million dollars.
Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles said, "We are thrilled to be bringing the highly anticipated Hockey Australia Country Championships to the beautiful region of Goulburn.
"This event grows year on year and I'm excited to see the newly redeveloped Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre in action.
"It's a credit to the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the Goulburn District Hockey Association for their dedication to hockey and we look forward to hockey returning in November when the Hockey One League's NSW Pride bring the League to the country."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Mayor Peter Walker said council was "pleased to announce the completion of the amenities at the Goulburn Hockey Complex, including four new change rooms with toilets and showers, referee's facilities, a hockey shop, meeting room, and storage areas.
This state-of-the-art facility, adjacent to the refurbished hockey field, is now ready to host national level Hockey competitions.
The Goulburn District Hockey Association's contributions have been invaluable in achieving this milestone.
