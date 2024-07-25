RFS issues reminder after illegal agricultural burn on property

A landowner has been reminded of his obligations following an unnotified burn north of Goulburn.
Three RFS units, including Cotta Walla, Crookwell and Middle Arm responded to a triple zero call at 2.40pm on Thursday, July 25.
They were called to a Pejar Road, Pejar property where they found six to eight hectares alight. RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said the fire was a stubble burn that didn't hold a permit.
"It wasn't running far and there was no threat to property," he said.
The burn-off was located 4km northwest of Pejar Dam. Smoke was visible from the Crookwell Road amid the windy conditions.
Mr Boddy said crews monitored the burn and spoke to the landowner about his obligations.
"It's a timely reminder that landholders do have to notify the RFS and neighbours 24 hours before a burn-off and receive a permit," Mr Boddy said.
"People can do so through the RFS website or their fire control centre. We are more than willing to help."
