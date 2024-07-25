Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Queanbeyan Archery Club receives government funding

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Queanbeyan Archery Club is set to undergo significant improvements, thanks to a $240,000 grant from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LCRI) Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.