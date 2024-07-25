Queanbeyan Archery Club receives government funding

The Queanbeyan Archery Club is set to undergo significant improvements, thanks to a $240,000 grant from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LCRI) Program.
This is one of many projects we're delivering in partnership with the council, as part of $9.6 million in LRCI funding.
This Australian Government funding will enhance the Queanbeyan Archery Club's facilities, ensuring it remains a vital community hub for both seasoned archers and newcomers.
The upgrade will include the installation of new safety barriers, enhanced lighting for evening practice sessions, and the refurbishment of existing infrastructure to meet modern standards.
These improvements will ensure the club can host larger competitions and better training facilities for its members.
This investment is part of a broader commitment to supporting community infrastructure projects that enhance the quality of life for residents.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said the improvements would "help the club maintain and grow its membership with improved safety".
"This funding will encourage participation in archery, a great outdoors sport for all ages to enjoy," she said.
"I'm proud to be delivering this funding in the Queanbeyan community to enable the Archery Club to expand and encourage participation from the region, as well as interstate."
Queanbeyan-Palerang Deputy mayor Esma Livermore said council was grateful to the Australian government for funding the club's amenities upgrade at Hoover Road Reserve.
"It has been a priority for council for several years," he said.
"The upgrade to these amenities is a valuable investment into our local sporting community and will help promote more female participation - making Queanbeyan's sporting culture even richer."
