Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Canberra's 'French love affair' nominated bar of the year

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 27 2024 - 9:52am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hidden Canberra wine bar has found itself named among some of the best in the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.