Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'If I can do it, you can too': From foster care to salon owner

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 28 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From a young girl in foster care who really didn't like school, to a hair salon owner at the age of 25, Canberra's Jenn McGrath is the epitome of determination and resilience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.