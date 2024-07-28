Single-vehicle crash near Tarago closes road in both directions

One person is believed to have died in a crash west of Tarago.
Multiple paramedics, police and police rescue and fire crews are on the scene of the single-vehicle crash some 10km west of Tarago, near Collector Road on the Bungendore Road. One rescue helicopter has also landed and another is en route.
Police said a passing motorist advised emergency services via a triple zero at 1.10pm Sunday, July 28.
Police said "multiple people" were inside the vehicle.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics' were treating two people. No detail of injuries is available at this stage. One person has been flown to Canberra Hospital with multiple injuries.
The road is closed in both directions while emergency services are on scene. The crash investigation team is also en route.
More details as they come to hand
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.