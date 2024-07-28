Three people killed in single-car crash west of Tarago

Three passengers have died in a single vehicle crash at Tarago, about 40km south of Goulburn.
About 1.10pm on Sunday, July 28 emergency services were called to the intersection of Bungendore and Collector roads at Tarago after reports a vehicle left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.
Police and other emergency services attended and located three passengers - a man and two women - trapped in the car. All three died at the scene.
The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was able to get out of the vehicle unassisted and was taken to Canberra Hospital with minor injuries. He will also undergo mandatory blood tests.
Specialist crash officers attached to the Southern Region Crash Investigation Unit remain at the scene conducting inquiries.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Bungendore Road remains closed between the Capital Wind Farm gate and Collector Road. It is likely to be closed for some hours and motorists are advised to delay their travel if possible or find an alternate route.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
