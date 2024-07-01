How many betting sites are there in Australia and how they are different

This is branded content.
For a country that celebrates all forms of betting as an entertainment, Australia is home to many betting platforms. But while they provide the fundamentals of what one might expect from a bookmaker, there are some pronounced differences.
There are over 165+ online betting sites in Australia, as noted by My Betting Sites. Upon logging onto their website, you will be greeted with a list of popular betting platforms and their current promos.
For example, at the top of their list right now is Betfocus, a platform that was established this year in 2024 and touted to have "very high intl racing odds". Next on the list is LightningBet and their platform is said to be "lightning fast" and praised to be "top tote always".
While these comments may be able to help punters or bettors make their decision on which platform to ultimately decide on, what exactly are the key differences between betting platforms and what sets them apart from one another?
Much like anything else in the industry, it is incredibly important to stand out so that you are able to get more pairs of eyeballs on your brand or company. For bookmaker platforms, they often do it with their attractive bonuses, but clearly that cannot be the only play from their playbook.
According to My Betting Sites, it is a combination of bonuses, great odds, withdrawal limits, but most importantly, it is the software that they use. No matter how many bonuses a platform may give out, if their software is clunky and hard to use, they will not find themselves a top option.
When considering a market like Australia, one has to understand that it is a country almost entirely founded on the basis of a gamble - that is to say, the people will bet on everything and anything.
They absolutely love the game of chance and when looking for a bookmaker, it is almost always guaranteed that whoever has the most markets to bet on will find more Australians drawn to it.
It's simple mathematics. If an Australian would like to bet on say, who's the next character to perish on HBO's dramatic House of the Dragon, and also the upcoming AFL season, why would they register on two sites when one platform does the trick?
Plus, there's the issue of withdrawals. If you are able to consolidate all of your winnings, all the better. Being able to manage your betting fund all in one place is definitely something that will help betting platforms stand out. Sites such as Sportsbet and Ladbrokes do dabble in novelty betting as well as focus on serious games.
If you think that those are the only things that punters look for, you cannot be more wrong. Some websites offer live statistics and screenings, which is what sets it apart from other platforms. It is almost a certainty that anyone who bets would also like to watch the game live.
Offering bettors the chance to bet and watch the live game on your platform is an absolute win, though it isn't something that is offered by a large portion of the platforms out there. Live stats and updates are much more common.
The accessibility of these platforms also plays a part in how they hold their own against other similar websites. The loading time, whether it is buggy, whether it can withstand high amounts of traffic, all of these also play into how popular a platform might be.
Some websites may be able to load quite quickly on normal days, but come a big game, the entire site might crash and that is something that all bettors fear. Having a website like My Betting Sites to compare and post authentic reviews about Australian betting platforms is helpful in weeding out sites that might not be as reliable, not just in terms of payout, but in terms of how stable their servers are.
Imagine trying to place a bet at the last minute and that it can't go through due to the overloading of the servers, only to find out that you could have placed a winning bet. These are scenarios that punters would very much like to avoid, which is why stability of a site is just as important as their credibility.
When you look at the industry as a whole, you'll find that there are real old timers in the game, and while familiarity does breed trust, it doesn't mean that you should only go for the old and established names.
There are plenty of emerging platforms that are just as reliable and offer just as many markets, features, and bonuses, if not more. The trick is to do your research before committing to one and using sites such as My Betting Sites to draw comparisons and make your own informed decisions.
At the moment of writing, with over 165 Australian betting sites, all of them have their own strengths and weaknesses. Of course, the more established a platform is, the more reliable their servers, consistent their service, and there's much less hassle to pick one. However, bear in mind that newer platforms will offer much more attractive bonuses and odds for the simple intention of getting more attention from punters.
Now that you understand what sets each of these sites apart, you will be able to decide for yourself which site is much more favourable to your needs - whether you're interested in horse racing alone, or if you want to go for novelty bets as well, the ball, as they say, is in your court.
If you need help choosing a site, feel free to head over to My Betting Sites and see what both experts and laymen have to say about the sites that they have personally chosen and their experiences stemming from those choices.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
