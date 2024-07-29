Rare blanket of snow a 'delight' for residents

It was a winter wonderland for locals waking up around the Canberra region on Sunday.
Residents in Michelago, Captains Flat, Namadgi and Royalla were greeted by a surprise snowfall thanks to a cold snap on July 28.
Michelago resident Belinda Sierzchula was delighted to see a blanket of snow covering her property, in what she said was a rare occurrence.
"We've been here for about five years," she said.
"I think this is only the second or third time [it has snowed] at our place."
Photos taken on Sunday morning show a dusting of snow covering Ms Sierzchula's property, about a 50-minute drive south of Canberra.
She said the occasional dusting of snow made the cold temperatures worth it.
Snowfall has also been reported by social media users near Royalla, about 30 minutes from Canberra.
Canberra only just cracked the 10 degree mark on Sunday, while the NSW Snowy Mountains saw temperatures remain below minus 2 degrees all day.
Jiwon Park from the Bureau of Meteorology said snow was also reported to have fallen in Bredbo, Bungendore and Carwoola.
A "notable" cold front had brought the isolated snowfall close to Canberra, the meteorologist said.
"But the moisture is rapidly drying out. That means the snow event is probably over by now," he said.
The chilly temperatures brought with it a fresh dusting of snow for the ski resorts.
Thredbo recorded 17cm of snow in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, while Perisher welcomed 10cm of the fresh stuff.
Snow has been falling for about a week, after a sluggish start to the ski season.
The resorts received their first major dump of snow for the season last weekend, with more than half-a-metre recorded.
The flurries have continued through the week. On Sunday, the maximum temperature at Thredbo Top Station was minus 4.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a chance of further snow showers for the Snowy Mountains on Monday, as the cold weather persists.
"A cold front and trough will continue crossing the state today, with a major cold snap in the wake," the bureau's website states.
Minimum temperatures of minus 8 are forecast on Monday and Tuesday at Thredbo Top Station, while Perisher Valley is set for a low of minus 7 during the middle of the week.
