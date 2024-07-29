Cooking up a storm for friends old and new on a special holy day

A production line of food was in full swing on Saturday, July 28 as up to 600 people flocked to Goulburn's Greek Orthodox church.
Five busloads of people from Canberra, Sydney and Wollongong and locals celebrated Saint Panteleimon's feast day at the 51-year-old Macalister Drive church. They attended an almost four-hour service on Saturday morning, patronised local restaurants, cafes and clubs. Many returned on Sunday for further commemorations.
The Goulburn church is one of just three named after Saint Panteleimon in Australia, making it an annual drawcard for worshippers.
Bishop Iakovos of Miletoupolis represented Archbishop Makarios at Saturday's service.
He said the day was highly significant to the Goulburn parish and wider Greek Orthodox community.
"Saint Panteleimon lived in the third century and was a physician, renowned healer, doctor and very devout follower of Christ who, through God's grace, would also heal people through prayer," he said.
"The Emperor and kingdom was predominantly pagan and the Christians were persecuted. Saint Panteleimon was persecuted and put to death. He remains very much alive in the spirit of the church and very much in our prayers."
Greek Orthodox community of Goulburn and District committee member, Olympia Drakos, said the faithful came to be blessed with oil and healed. They also lit candles for themselves and the departed.
This year, Australia's Greek ambassador, Stavros Venizelos and his wife attended. So too did Greek government defence attaché, Ioannis Fasianos and his wife.
Saturday's service ended with the distribution of bread, symbolising the body of Christ.
Food was a feature, with stalls selling Greek sweets, olive oil and other delights outside the church.
In a neighbouring garage, Niki Constantinou and a team of five, including husband Takas and son, Theo, fried thousands of honey-coated donut balls in a well-drilled production line. They were packed up and sold at the stalls, with proceeds returned to the church.
"We do it every year for the church. People love them," Niki said.
"Last year we ran out and they were so disappointed."
They cooked until 1am Saturday feeding people after a Saint Panteleimon's eve service and rose early that morning to start again.
Nearby, former Goulburn couple, George and Sue Christodoulou sat and watched all the activity. They travelled from Sydney to reunite with old friends.
Georgina Drakakis, who ran Goulburn's popular 147 Restaurant with husband, Manuel, for many years, said Saint Panteleimon was an inspiration.
"My husband and I used to prepare food in the restaurant and take it to the Goulburn Soldiers Club kitchen to feed up to 450 people who came for the day," she said.
"There was live music and everything. They were the good old days."
She has been involved with Goulburn Greek Orthodox church since moving to the city in 1966. Her son, George, is church committee president.
Mrs Drakis said Goulburn's Greek community in Goulburn wasn't as large as it was in the 1960s, '70s and '80s. Many had moved away for work and education opportunities
But Saint Panteleimon's Day never failed to draw old friends back and attract new visitors.
