Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Cooking up a storm for friends old and new on a special holy day

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 29 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 6:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A production line of food was in full swing on Saturday, July 28 as up to 600 people flocked to Goulburn's Greek Orthodox church.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.