Renee Bridges is always up for a challenge in the kitchen, and her skills as a pastry chef were put to the test on a national stage.
The Gumnut Patisserie pastry chef went to Melbourne this month to compete in the WorldSkills Australia National Championships, and finished with gold.
The national competition gives young tradespeople the opportunity to showcase and test their skills at regional, national and international levels.
Ms Bridges represented the Illawarra region after she took out the regional patisserie competition in 2022.
This was the first time she competed "live", where judges and others watched competitors in action, and took part in a nationwide championship.
"It's still taking a while to set in, it doesn't feel real," she said.
"I was excited, but in disbelief mostly."
She competed across one-and-a-half days, showcasing different techniques and products.
As part of the competition, the pastry chef had to create a piece that reflected the Australian coastline, so she drew on some sentimental memories.
Although she grew up in the Sutherland Shire, she has memories of going to Kiama as a kid in the holidays, and also wanted to pay homage to the region she represented.
This included lots of chocolate work, and various pastries and cakes.
Leading up to the competition knowing the task, she honed in on her creative and technical skills, and trialled out different designs for several months.
Another task included a "mystery box", where she had to showcase her skills with a set of chosen ingredients.
"It gave me the room to learn the things I had not done before or for a while," she said.
"It was amazing to learn off some of the greatest."
Gumnut Patisserie head pastry chef Tracy Nickl said she was "very calm" throughout the competition and was very proud of her.
Following her succes, she might be invited to mentor future competitors in the pastisserie category, and potentially judge at the 2024 championship.
"It was the most rewarding thing I have ever done," she said, and encouraged others to take part.
It follows her success at the in early August at the Wollongong Baking Show.
Her dark chocolate mousse gateau with raspberry and hazelnuts was awarded first place in the gateau category and was the overall champion cake in the show.
