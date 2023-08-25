Stevens, who was lead singer for Noiseworks and, after Michael Hutchence's death, INXS, is performing The Noiseworks and INXS Collection with hits like Take Me Back, New Sensation, Touch, Don't Change, Hot Chilli Woman and more. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday, September 14 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.