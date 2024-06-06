Resurgent Reds ground Eagles in dominant performance

After a number of near misses following weeks of players having to back up for two games, the Dirty Reds were finally able to start a match with fresh legs and in fine form.
The result was a resounding 31-0 whitewash of the Gungahlin Eagles.
It was Gungahlin that experienced short numbers and players backing up this time around, but there was no room for sympathy from the Reds who made hay while the sun definitely didn't shine.
The Reds were determined to kickstart their 2024 season, particularly on home soil, and set to putting scoreboard pressure on the Eagles.
Goulburn had notched up three tries by the break - one each to Matt Thompson, Michael Cooke and Brandon Courts, with Courts converting the first two of those.
Despite an expectation that Gungahlin would be gassed and dead on their feet 10 minutes into the second half, the Eagles showed plenty of ticker and lifted.
They still had a lot to offer in attack and defence, but not enough to breach Goulburn's defence and cross Goulburn's line.
Goulburn added second half tries through Mikael Webber and skipper Eric Brown, with one of those converted by Courts.
Occasional indiscipline by the Reds earned the ire of the referee, and also a yellow card, and if they'd been able to clean up some problems at the breakdown, the score could have been considerably more.
So while there are always things to work on, none of that blotted a sensational show of form by the resurgent Reds, resulting in a bonus point win.
Following wins by both the women's time and the second grade side, this win gave the club it's first three from three for the season.
There will be no senior rugby next weekend, with the men's and women's teams reuniting on Poidevin the following weekend against Queanbeyan and ADFA respectively.
