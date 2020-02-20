Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra region businessman, Rohan Peter Arnold, sentenced to 27 years' jail for conspiring to import 1.28 tonnes of cocaine

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:39am, first published February 20 2020 - 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Peter Arnold, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to import 1.28 tonnes of cocaine in May 2019. Picture: radfordcollegians.com.au
Rohan Peter Arnold, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to import 1.28 tonnes of cocaine in May 2019. Picture: radfordcollegians.com.au

A prominent Canberra region businessman who admitted to conspiring to import 1.28 tonnes of cocaine has been sentenced to a maximum 27 years' jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.