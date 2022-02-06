newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Last year's Goulburn Youth Services mentoring program was amazing, seeing young leaders developing skills and becoming the best version of themselves. The program will run again this year with both Braidwood and Queanbeyan Youth. The program last year involved a two-day cultural tour with local edlers around the Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory. READ ALSO: Some 18 young people came together for a once in a lifetime experience and pushed themselves physically and emotionally to achieve the impossible. Goulburn Mulwaree Council's youth services coordinator Luke Wallace said they also learned about who they were and who they wanted to become. "We could not be prouder of the young people that attended," Mr Wallace said. "They represented the community with respect and honour and being able to watch them grow, and truly embrace the experience was an absolute privilege. "They learnt new things about themselves, which for some participants included self-healing from past events and the ability to focus on the direction they would like to move their life in the future. All those who attended last year said it was a great experience.

