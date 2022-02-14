newsletters, editors-pick-list, housing, real estate

With uncertainty and fear gripping the world in March 2020, Angella Storrier's first instinct was to protect her team. Having founded her real estate business in 2004, Angella was facing an uncertain future as she closed the doors and began preparing for the worst. Little did she know that not only would Angella Storrier Real Estate survive, it would thrive as demand for housing, particularly in the regions, soared. Angella said her business had to be ahead of the curve in adapting to a constantly changing environment, an approach that has put safety first with no open homes and vaccines and masks being essential. "To me it was a black swan event," she explained. "When COVID hit my immediate reaction was that it would affect us badly, let's protect the staff and cash flow. I never considered the opposite would happen. "It soon became obvious we had to virtually go the other way. "Keeping up with demand has been the hardest thing. You might have a property on display and you'll get 100 inquiries and we reply to each one." As she prepares to mark 18 years in business on Wednesday, Angella reflected on an unusual route to real estate but one she has been on since she was a teenager. "Real estate's always been my passion," she said. Almost two decades later and she has shown no signs of slowing down with the business taking out the RateMyAgent 2022 Agency of the Year and Angella the Agent of the Year for Goulburn.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/202939e5-5df1-4fe0-9e89-a1214f5ae20e_rotated_270.jpg/r0_532_3024_2241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg