news, local-news, traffic, roadworks

Bitumen sealing works will be undertaken on town streets in Taralga and Crookwell from February 21. Read more: Successive disasters challenge Upper Lachlan Shire Council Ewe will be 'udderly' compelled to stop, rock and quoll in this town Upper Lachlan Shire Council repaired potholes in the main street, Orchard Street and the Goulburn to Taralga Road last week. Weather permitting, these works are expected to commence Monday February 21 and be completed by Friday March 7. Notice will be given to specific residents and businesses closer to the programmed day of sealing if they are required to park their vehicles parallel to the kerb or shoulder of the road to permit safe operation of the plant and equipment. Access to properties during the works will be available, however minor delays or detours may be put in place. Council apologises for any inconvenience as a result of these necessary works. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/10d9328f-9b82-42e0-947e-8fb087d2167c.JPG/r0_156_4288_2579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg