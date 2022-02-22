newsletters, editors-pick-list, scott morrison, politics, liberal, labor, angus taylor, climate change

The Federal election may not have been called by Prime Minister Scott Morrison but five candidates have already put their hands up to contest the seat of Hume. More so than previous elections, 2022 is shaping up to be a real battle with incumbent MP Angus Taylor facing a challenge from Independent Penny Ackery in addition to the traditional Labor opposition in the form of Greg Baines. Read more: Mental health dominates Youth Council Conference A play combining 60s music with humour and ageing debuts next month Whilst the Coalition has held the seat since 1974, recent date from poll agency Community Engagement showed support for Liberal party candidate and incumbent Hume MP Angus Taylor had dropped by 21.7 per cent - from 53.3 per cent to 31.6 per cent. Additionally the poll showed that almost half (49.4 per cent) of the Hume voters surveyed did not feel confident that Mr Taylor had put the interests of the community above his own personal or business interests. How much stock should be put in polls is debatable however both sides are expecting the upcoming fight to be a close one. The Goulburn Post will be running features on each contestant once a date has been set in addition to covering a Meet the Candidates evening. But for now, let's take a quick look at who will be vying for your vote later this year. Angus Taylor - Liberal Party The incumbent and holder of Hume since 2013, picking up 53.3 per cent of the first preference vote in 2019. Mr Taylor is a prominent member of the Morrison government. He is Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction and was involved in Australia's delegation to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021. He will likely campaign on the positives of the Federal Government's pandemic response. Greg Baines - Australian Labor Party Mr Baines was unveiled as the Labor candidate at a fundraising function at the Astor Hotel in February. Hailing from Gunning, Mr Baines is a school teacher and has told voters he was inspired to run after disapproving of the Government's pandemic response. He will also campaign on climate change like his 2019 predecessor Aoife Champion. Penny Ackery - Independent Ms Ackery has run a loud campaign so far and has focused her attention on Mr Taylor, calling for a change in how the electorate is represented. The semi-retired secondary school teacher of 36 years lives on a Goulburn district property. She has worked with young people with special needs and developing special education programs during her career. Garry Dollin - United Australia Party Mr Dollin has been nominated for Hume by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. His campaign has not yet been officially launched although UAP MP Craig Kelly has come under fire for spreading COVID misinformation. Sheneli Dona - Independent Ms Dona is running as an independent. After studying law, she founded a not-for-profit youth organisation, The Dona Faith Alliance. She has highlighted transparency in government, including establishing a Federal ICAC, and climate change as key policies. Rebecca Thompson - Pauline Hanson's One Nation Ms Thompson has been endorsed by One Nation. She has previously worked as a public servant and highlighted reforming family law and child support as a key priority if elected.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/f1f75684-947d-4459-aa42-4900ef77d947.jpg/r0_63_667_440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg