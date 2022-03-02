newsletters, editors-pick-list, floods, ses, rain, bom, road closure

UPDATE - 4:30pm Sandbags are available from 4pm at the Peden Pavilion. Entry via gate six at the Goulburn Recreation ground on Braidwood Road. Goulburn SES is urging people to remain sensible as the region braces for heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon. Read more: Severe weather warnings issued for the Highlands, Tablelands and South Coast No respite, flood threat moves down east coast NSW SES issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall late on Tuesday night with the Southern Tablelands affected. Goulburn is expected to receive 45-70mm of rain on Wednesday alone and 90mm in total across Wednesday and Thursday. While no roads are closed as of 10am on Wednesday and only two callouts answered, Goulburn SES Unit Commander Robert Bell said they were still expecting some localised flooding and reminded residents to use common sense. "We are expecting to have some localised flooding but that depends on how much rain we end up getting," he told the Post. "It will arrive later this afternoon. We're ready to go, flood rescue team and police rescue are ready to go. "We just hope that people don't drive into floodwaters like has previously happened. That's our biggest concern." Bell said he felt the community was well prepared with plenty of sandbags being collected. "The community is really prepared and coming to pick up sandbags themselves," he said. "150 sandbags were handed out yesterday and so far six people have come down today. "At the moment it is quite calm." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/70c35c6d-ffaf-4e31-83d5-fb814ffd3c45.jpg/r0_65_919_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg