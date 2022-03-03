news, local-news, traffic, hume highway

One southbound lane on the Hume Highway remains closed near Cullerin after a truck caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Emergency services including Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene just after 1am to find the semi-trailer ablaze. The fire has been extinguished but one southbound lane remains closed in order for Transport NSW crews to perform 'extensive' vehicle salvage and clean-up. Fortunately the driver was uninjured and ambulances were not called to the scene. A Transport NSW spokesperson said clean-up efforts will likely continue for most of the morning and while traffic is getting through, urged motorists to exercise caution and allow for extra time.

