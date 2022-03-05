news, local-news,

Goulburn Cycle Club juniors have been doing well at championship events. Indie Champion raced in the NSW u13 Track Championships in Dubbo and took the bronze medal in the time trial Elsie Apps contested the ACT championships in Canberra and took silver in the Endurance and bronze in the Sprints. Last weekend, Elsie had great success at the NSW Junior Track Championships, winning a medal in all six events contested. She won gold in the individual pursuit taking seven seconds off her personal best in qualifying and another two seconds off in the final. She took silver in the scratch and points races plus bronze in the time trial taking 1.5 seconds off her personal best, and in the sprints and keirin. As a result, she has been selected in the NSW team to contest the Australian Championships in Brisbane at the end of the month. Both girls were ready to take part in the rescheduled Trackpower event, but the event was cancelled on Saturday, March 5 due to the rain. Trackpower will be back in 2023.

