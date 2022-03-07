newsletters, editors-pick-list, ses, floods, emergency, rain

SES Units are on high alert as torrential rain continues to fall in the Southern Tablelands and Highlands. There is a severe wet weather warning out for heavy rainfall and damaging winds across both regions as well as multiple road closures. Read more: Wetland woes continue as another downpour washes from subdivision SES praises local efforts as volunteers head north to help Wollondilly SES South Eastern Zone have responded to 126 jobs, none of which were flood rescues, but units across the region remain on high alert. It's not just up to them however, we have to do our part. They are urging residents to delay all non-essential travel and stay at home or work until the weather clears. It is not safe to be travelling on the roads. Goulburn Officer in Charge, Inspector Matt Hinton has this message for the community. "Police have responded to about 20 jobs including road closures and to provide assistance to people who have driven through floodwaters," he said. "The message is not to drive, ride or walk through flooded roads as you never know what lies beneath." Here's three things you can do to keep yourself and other safe in order to keep SES volunteers free to help the community. But first here are some numbers you should know: - Should you require assistance during floods and storms, call 132 500. - In a life threatening emergency, dial 000. 1) DON'T DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER It doesn't matter how shallow the water may appear, you don't know what's underneath or how much your car can take. Once you car is stuck you are extremely vulnerable and conditions can change in an instant. It also means SES units are tied up attending you when there may be other jobs in the region. It's simply not worth the risk. Know what roads are closed for Goulburn here and Southern Highlands here and plan ahead. 2) SANDBAG, SANDBAG, SANDBAG One of the easiest ways for you to prepare is to protect your property or business with sandbags. Once again, they will help keep water away and will help keep SES crews free to attend jobs. In Goulburn head to the Unit HQ at 4 Lanigan Lane, Goulburn. In the Highlands there are several self-fill stations: - Wingecarribee SES LHQ, 16 Bessemer Street, Mittagong - Moss Vale Saleyards, 205 Berrima Rd, Moss Vale - Colo Vale Community Hall, 28 Railway Av, Colo Vale. - Robertson RFS, 1 Wallangunda St, Robertson BYO shovel as none will be provided. 3) LOOK OUT FOR ONE ANOTHER Very simple yet effective. Check in on your neighbours especially if they are elderly or otherwise vulnerable. Not everyone will be prepared for the possibility of flooding. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/aa31f0b7-a80c-4b2c-bf7b-071bdf24400f.JPG/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg