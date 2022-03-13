news, local-news, mould, damp, floods, goulburn, southern highlands, how to clean mould

After intense rain and flash flooding conditions are perfect for one pesky household intruder. Mould. If water has entered your house, or if things are just feeling more damp than usual due to humidity, it's important to keep your eye out for mould. While some may have been battling mould for years, the severe weather event has seen even the driest of properties inundated by rain. Read More: Bad forecasts blamed for lack of choppers One local Goulburn resident returned home last week to find her carpets wet after leaving the house locked up for a few weeks. "I've lived in Goulburn for more than 40 years and I've never had any dampness in my house,' she said. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here's what you can do to kill mould. So, what actually is mould? According to NSW Health, mould is part of a group of very common organisms called fungi that also include mushrooms and yeast. It is present virtually everywhere, both indoors and outdoors. Mould may grow indoors in wet or moist areas that lack adequate ventilation, including walls/wallpaper, ceilings, bathroom tiles, carpets (especially those with jute backing), insulation material and wood. Many different types of mould exist and they all have the potential to cause health problems. How can it impact your health? Health effects of mould exposure include a runny or blocked nose, irritation of the eyes and skin and sometimes wheezing. Other symptoms from prolonged exposure include extreme tiredness, depression, muscle and joint pain, inability to sleep and brain fog, specialist General Practitioner Sandeep Gupta shared in an interview with the ABC. Very rarely, people may develop a severe mould infection, usually in the lungs. NSW Health says it is important to note that most people will not experience any health problems from coming into contact with small amounts of mould. However, if you do experience any mould-related systems you should visit your GP. Who is most at risk? You should particularly avoid contact with mould if you have asthma, allergies, or other breathing conditions. For people with asthma, inhaling mould spores may cause an asthma attack. People with weakened immune systems and with chronic lung diseases are most at risk of mould infection. Read More: TV flood appeal raises more than $25m How can you get rid of mould? There are three key areas to focus on when trying to get rid of mould: ventilation, humidity and dampness. Maintain proper ventilation Reduce humidity Control moisture/dampness NSW Health has also outlined how mould should be cleaned. If you rent your home and have taken measures to ensure the building is properly ventilated and mould is still growing, you should raise the issue with the owner or real estate agent. Tenants seeking further information about their rights and responsibilities may wish to contact NSW Fair Trading on 13 32 20. Public housing tenants should call the Housing Contact Centre on 1800 422 322. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/0ca897bf-153e-45dc-8b1a-e436768ebfdd.jpg/r0_40_1014_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg