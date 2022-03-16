newsletters, editors-pick-list, court, drink driving, goulburn court, lawyer

A Big Hill man has been banned from getting behind the wheel of a car for seven months after confessing to drink-driving in the early hours of the morning. Stephen Mark Hillier, 28, fronted Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to a charge mid-range drink-driving. Read also: Wests Tigers visit Correctional Complex to tackle mental health awareness Hillier's solicitor told the court that his client had returned an alcohol reading of 0.101 - more than double the legal limit. The court heard Hillier, who works in Newcastle but lives at his parents' property in Big Hill on weekends, drove from the home to Goulburn in the early hours of January 28. Police stopped him near Clifford Street and subjected him to random breath test which returned a positive result. He was then taken to Goulburn Police Station for a formal breath test where he recorded the 0.101 reading. In court on Wednesday Hillier's lawyer argued for leniency for his client, noting his client's remorse and completion of a traffic offender program. He said Hillier had become concerned after his brother left the property earlier that night, prompting him to have gotten behind the wheel. He also said Hillier had a relatively good driving record of three speeding tickets since 2011. However Magistrate Geraldine Beattie criticised Hillier's "poor decision making" for an offence she said "was far too common." She said drink-driving "should never be an option" and warned Hillier that the charge carried a maximum sentence of nine months jail. Hillier was slapped with a $1200 fine and disqualified for driving for seven months.

