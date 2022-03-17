community, gunning, australian history, angus taylor, wendy tuckerman

Typically, Bicentenaries are events that are 200 years in the making. Due to COVID-related delays, the Gunning 200 celebrations were 201 years in the making, but the extra year did nothing to dampen proceedings, held on March 5-6. Read more: Hollands takes up reins as questions linger over exiting GM 'Don't sell us out': Tarago rams home waste to energy message Committee spokesman John Shaw said that, if anything, the extra anticipation and the desire to see the event realized added to the enjoyment of the event. "We were concerned early on because there were some black clouds coming in about 1.30pm on the Saturday and it looked like something might eventuate," he said. "But it didn't. It went off without a hitch. There were lots of people at all events and everybody was so positive and happy to be participating." Leading up to the event, Mr Shaw said there was concern about what was going to happen because the event had been postponed and no-one wanted to take for granted that it would definitely go ahead until they were sure. It was only when the event finally arrived that the organisers allowed themselves a sense of relief. "It was only at the end when we were gathered together on Sunday evening that it sank in that it happened, and that it's finally over," he said. "It was fantastic and we got nothing but positive feedback from everybody who was there, so you'd have to say it was everything we'd hoped for." One of the stand out moments of the weekend was the unveiling of the new plaque at the Gunning Library by Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor, State Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman and Mayor Pam Kensit. Mr Shaw said that the presence and involvement of all three levels of government recognised the significance of the event. He also felt that the plaque unveiling was of special significance. "The unveiling went very well and it's in a very appropriate spot," he said. "There would have been around 100 people present and it was great to have our local members, our Mayor, the GM and other members of Council there, especially given what a busy time this is. I think it's a reflection that not everything is about big cities and that this was an important occasion for Gunning and the Shire." Mr Shaw said all of the events went well including the Glitz and Glamour night, the ecumenical church service, the Markets, which were one of the biggest I've seen in Gunning, the events at the Court House, the opening of Pye Cottage and the old Gaol cells. "There were people everywhere," he said. "The 200 years of Transport drew around 500 people alone. It was estimated that around 1,500 people took part in Gunning 200 and I'd say that wouldn't be too far off the money." Mr Shaw described the committee as very dynamic, and a group of people that got on very well and worked very effectively, but he wanted to make clear the point that many other groups shared the load. "I have to say that we didn't organise all of the events... we co-ordinated them but lots of groups took part," he said. "It was a true community event."

