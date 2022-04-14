Goulburn Post
Goulburn GP rescues Mum from Russian-occupied Ukraine

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated April 14 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:10am
Dr Peker's mother two days after she arrived to Australia. Photo: Natalia Peker.

When Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, the southern city of Kherson was among the first to come under hostile occupation.

