The best chance for businesses in our digital world

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: Businesses with a solid online presence and SEO strategy position themselves for better Google rankings and online visibility. Photo: Supplied.

It's no secret that the world of e-commerce is dictated by what Google deems as valuable and important. And this doesn't just extend to e-commerce, but all businesses, both web based and physical. Google even has leverage over businesses not yet online.

Solidifying your business with an online presence is preached to every industry, but how much of an advantage does that really provide over competitors, without a solid search engine optimisation strategy?

Considering there are 3.5 billion google searches everyday, and the top 5 organic search results receive 68% of those clicks, it seems that an online strategy might be a good starting point. Luckily, there are experts for this, and they come in the form of a digital marketing agency.

Why use a digital marketing agency?

It's another expense involved in running a business, but it's worth every dollar if you choose a digital marketing agency with enough expertise and a proven track record.

Some business owners attempt to take charge of their own digital marketing and SEO efforts, but without expert knowledge, it's often a devourer of time with little to no return on investment.

Google is constantly changing up their algorithm and best practices, so it's a smart move to outsource SEO marketing to the experts, who live and breathe digital marketing and are across all of the constant trends and changes.

In Australia, 18.6 million people shop online, according to First Page. 93% of users start their research with a search engine, and this is where the importance of SEO comes in.

If those 93% of users are looking for a local plumber, chances are they're going to call one of the top five in the organic search results. First page visibility provides a heightened sense of brand or business credibility, and anything further down the list can even be subject to consumer distrust.

A reputable digital marketing agency knows how to capitalise on these statistics, and have invested in innovative software to help them drive up revenue for their clients.

First Page has created a proprietary technology called SENTR, that streamlines all of the administrative tasks that take up too much time in digital marketing. It also holds and processes all data from previous and current campaigns, allowing First Page to make predictions on upcoming Google algorithm changes. This is among other smart technologies used, all of which are pricey investments for individual small businesses to employ.

These technologies, in conjunction with market research and a team of experts, are how digital marketing agencies provide exceptional value to their clients.

Reputable digital marketing agencies are results driven, and work to achieve specific, measurable KPIs set at the beginning of a campaign, providing transparency so that clients can assess whether an external agency is the best option for them.

What can a digital marketing agency do for businesses?

Digital marketing agencies achieve results through keyword research, content strategies, link-building, website audits and programmatic advertising.

SEO and digital marketing can deliver many benefits to a business, all with the capacity to increase revenue.

Businesses that land themselves on the first page of a search engine enjoy a substantially larger amount of website traffic, driving up sales. But business gains extend far beyond immediate profitability.

Higher search engine rankings translate into heightened brand credibility, brand awareness and industry authority. SEO and digital marketing are also the main pillars which help to scale businesses, increasing their profitability exponentially.

Brand awareness is a direct result of successful SEO strategy and arguably the most valuable result. Brand awareness can place a business at the forefront of consumers' minds when they think of a specific industry, making them almost synonymous with that product or service.

The way consumers use the words Band-Aids, Kleenex and Sharpies interchangeably with the actual products that these are names for, is all thanks to brand awareness. It cements a business as the authority for their industry, gaining them more market share and an advantageous position.

The most notable thing about SEO and digital marketing, is that it has its place in both big and small businesses, no matter the industry. Business success comes down to competitive advantage and the best way to compete in our digital world is to increase visibility.