Our History

Edward Bryden was 20 when he died at Gallipoli. Now he and nine other Goulburn heroes have finally been found in historic cemeteries

By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 19 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
Portrait of 1137 Private (Pte) Edward Carruthers Bingham Bryden, 4th Battalion of Goulburn, NSW. Picture: Australian War NMemorial cvollection

On Tuesday, 107 years ago, a young Goulburn man by the name of Edward Bryden had his life abruptly cut short just a day after landing at Gallipoli.

