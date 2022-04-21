The Goulburn High Robotics Team are just $4000 short of funding their trip to Dallas, Texas to compete in the 2022 VEX IQ Robotics World Championships.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
