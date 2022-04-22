Goulburn Post
Local doctor's 45-years of service honoured as multi-million Crookwell emergency department opens

By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:15am
One of Crookwell Hospital's longest serving doctors has been honored with a plaque as the $2.5 million emergency department was officially opened on Thursday.

Dr Ramaswamy Thangavelu with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman. Picture: supplied
