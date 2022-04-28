Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Meet the Candidates forum to be held in Goulburn for Hume electorate

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:15am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five out of the nine Hume candidates have confirmed they will be attending the forum.

With the federal election fast approaching, undecided voters will have the opportunity to ask their local candidates about what matters most to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.