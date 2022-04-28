Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Upper Lachlan Shire Council to literally harness the power of the sun to take out the trash

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:19am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upper Lachlan Shire Council are seeking to literally harness the power of the sun as a way of combating street litter.

Council, with support from the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Litter Prevention Grants, are set to install five 'BigBelly' Solar Bins. Picture: supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.