The Goulburn North Public School Family Fun and Fireworks Night is back! This year they will have new rides, stalls, raffles, auctions, awesome chocolate wheel prizes, BBQ and food stalls, entertainment, show bags, fairy floss and more! Enjoy a great evening out with the family while supporting the local school. The fireworks will be a sheltered outdoor event on Saturday, May 7 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

