Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

What's on in Goulburn and the Southern Tablelands this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 2 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireworks at Goulburn North Public School are back. Photo: Burney Wong.

The Goulburn North Public School Family Fun and Fireworks Night is back! This year they will have new rides, stalls, raffles, auctions, awesome chocolate wheel prizes, BBQ and food stalls, entertainment, show bags, fairy floss and more! Enjoy a great evening out with the family while supporting the local school. The fireworks will be a sheltered outdoor event on Saturday, May 7 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.