Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Darelle Ratcliff and daughters to pass through Goulburn on epic 500km fundraising trek for dementia research

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 2 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you happen to spot three women traversing towards Goulburn this week, they aren't locals out for quick stroll, instead passing through on an epic 500km journey.

Ellie, Darelle and Tayla Ratcliff at the start line on April 28. Photo: supplied.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.