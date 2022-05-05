Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Hume candidates respond to newspaper publishers' plea for help

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cost of printing regional newspapers will soon increase by as much as 80 per cent. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

Hume Labor candidate Greg Baines said Labor would strongly support regional newspapers after it was revealed printing costs would skyrocket on July 1 by 80 per cent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.