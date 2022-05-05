Hume candidates respond to newspaper publishers' plea for help

Hume Labor candidate Greg Baines said Labor would strongly support regional newspapers after it was revealed printing costs would skyrocket on July 1 by 80 per cent.
"Without our regional media, we lose a very, very important part of our democracy," Mr Baines said.
"Media is already an issue in our country at the moment, you just have to look at the front pages of some of the big mainstream Australian newspapers to see what's gone wrong."
Sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor did not directly respond to the Post however, a government spokesperson said the Coalition understood the financial pressures many regional newspapers were facing.
"We are concerned by reports that newsprint prices for regional publishers may increase significantly from 1 July," a government spokesperson said.
"This is why Minister Fletcher met with representatives from Australian Community Media and Country Press Australia.
"The meeting was productive and the Minister has asked for further information from the sector."
Hume Independent Penny Ackery said she would also support advocating for assistance to help with rising printing costs.
"Having come from far western New South Wales when I was a kid, the paper was what kept everybody together and got us informed about the local events," Ms Ackery said.
"I know that while some people might go online and look at the paper, it's the print, the one that goes in people's hands, that people in our community need.
"Older people or people that just don't do internet, or if they haven't got reception, they access [news] through print media, and I think we need to keep that going."
Labor candidate Greg Baines said the issue should be raised at the highest levels of government after the election.
"I think regional printers are really important, without them our media landscape is even worse and it's very important that we do something about it," Mr Baines said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
