Challenge Foundation CEO Margaret O'Neill OAM was the guest speaker at Goulburn Day VIEW Club's meeting on Friday, May 6.
She is a lady with a wealth of information on many topics that she has encountered during her life and is very passionate about the Challenge Foundation, rugby league and pensioners.
Margaret told us about the new accommodation buildings being erected on land on Marys Mount Road for the Challenge Foundation. We hope it will be commenced very soon. Joan Scott thanked her and presented her with a small gift.
Members enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Goulburn Soldiers Club where we had 31 present, including five visitors.
Birthdays were celebrated by Carol Olsen, Jenni Aubrey and Belinda Swan. The welfare committee sent a card to Margaret Walcott, a long time member, sending best wishes for her birthday and a get well card to Ken Olsen. We send our thoughts to President Margaret who is convalescing and hope to see you at the next meeting, Margaret.
The program committee advised that the social visit to Taralga was a great success and everyone enjoyed themselves immensely. It was decided that we would invite the Learning for Life coordinator for Goulburn to speak to our club in the near future, as we would like to know more information about what's currently happening.
Colleen Bopping was presented with her 10-year members badge by Carol Olsen and was welcomed back after an extended break.
Members were given a 'Mother's Day' quiz where each answer had the word 'Mother' or 'Mum.' Great fun was had by all as we wrote the answers down - there were lots of "Who's got the answer to Question 13 - A goddess symbolising fertility' - the answer was 'Mother Earth' to our astonishment!
Kayleen wrote and recited her poem The Other Mother which was very well received, thank you Kayleen! Jenni Aubrey read a story Fifty Shades of Grey from a man's perspective - very funny Jenni and we all had a chuckle!
Also included in our information for this meeting, we received a bookmark with a poem Mother's Apron, found by Kayleen along with a verse found by Maree de Britt titled For Mum's and Grandmothers. Thank you Kayleen and Maree!
John Crooks from RJ Sidney Craig funeral directors will be the guest speaker for June. If you have any suggestions for guest speakers please contact Joan Scott or Maree de Britt.
Raffles were won by Helen Scott (twice), Jean Ryan, Dot McCabe, Kayleen Tremble, Joan Scott. Margaret Thompson, Margaret Stewart, Margaret O'Neill and Gloria Bell were recipients of the lucky door prizes. The lucky program was won by Carol Olsen.
The Lucky Number was not won. It will jackpot for next meeting. Mother's Day raffle tickets and money need to be returned for our June luncheon on Thursday, June 2.
Garry Jenkins has painted and donated a stockman on a horse in a bush river setting which will be first prize. The second prize, donated and made by Geraldine Hunt, is a crochet rug. Other prizes are a small electric fry pan and a grazing gift box from Justin at Poppy's, Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Our May social outing will be to Olive View, Collector on May 19. Car pool from the back of Goulburn Soldiers Club at 11am. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, May 16. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, June 2 at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Please contact Margaret Gooch 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com. Just reminding members the cost of the luncheon is $28.
