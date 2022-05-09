Former students from three Goulburn Catholic schools took a step back in time when they reunited over the weekend.
Some 140 people gathered at the Goulburn Soldiers Club across Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday morning.
Advertisement
The reunion brought together ex-students from Saint Patrick's Technical School, Saint Joseph's and Our Lady of Mercy Colleges. St Pat's Tech operated from the late 1950s to 1965, the year the school closed. It was located in Verner Street, opposite Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral, and embraced primary and early secondary classes.
READ MORE:
Some attendants said they hadn't seen each other in 57 years.
Co-organiser Paul Wales said he had very good memories of Saint Pat's.
"When we come back together we just pick up the friendships," he told The Post.
Another former St Pat's Tech student, Mike McDonald, recalled the 1962 catholic school strike.
"We thought we were going to get a week off school but then some of us were enrolled in Goulburn South Public School for a week," he laughed.
ALSO READ:
People came from Queensland, Tasmania, Goulburn and other parts of NSW, including Wagga Wagga and the south coast for the reunion.
Another organiser, Goulburn man Peter Watts, compiled a slideshow of more than 600 images from the three schools.
The reunion follows another held at Mount Tamborine in Queensland in March.
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.