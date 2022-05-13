Commander's desk: Why police wear body worn video cameras

Police are regularly being asked about the equipment we carry. One of the more recent items which attracts a lot of questions is the Body Work Video Camera Which is a small rectangular shaped box attached to an officer's vest.
Read also: NSW COVID-19 cases down, ICU numbers up
Advertisement
Body-Worn Video (BWV) allows police officers to gather information and evidence as it happens and provide police with the ability to present visual and audio evidence at court.
BWV is not constantly recording and will only record when the officer has initiated it by pushing the record button. Police will also tell you at the first available opportunity that you are being recorded. The use of BWV is at the officer's discretion and will generally be incident specific.
However, it is expected the BWV device would be used when:
Read also: Floods inspire Blak Douglas' Archibald win
Why do police use BWV?
Can I object to being recorded?
Legislation allows police to record incidents in public places and private premises without consent. Police will record your objection and inform you that it has been noted however the recording will be continued.
What will recordings be used for?
Body-Worn Video recordings are classified as 'protected information' under Section 39 of the Surveillance Devices Act and must be securely stored and managed.
Recordings can only be used if permitted under Part 5 of the Act.
BWV can be used in connection with the exercise of law enforcement, to investigate and prosecute a criminal offence, to investigate disciplinary matters and for education and training by the NSW Police Force.
The Surveillance Devices Act 2007 also prohibits the unlawful use, communication, or publication of protected information. So, rest assured in knowing that police will not be disseminating, posting to social media, or using the footage for any other reason.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.