As we celebrate the start of National Volunteer Week in NSW, nominations have opened for the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.
The awards are an annual program run by The Centre for Volunteering to recognise the outstanding work of volunteers in every corner of the state.
Nominations can be made across eight separate categories, with recipients recognised at one of 25 regional ceremonies, culminating in the announcement of the NSW Volunteer of the Year in December.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said the awards were a way to thank, recognise and celebrate the efforts of the state's four million volunteers.
"Over recent years, volunteers have stood tall in the face of drought, bushfires and COVID," Ms Rygate said.
"And more recently, they again responded by helping their neighbours, friends and strangers during the devasting floods in northern NSW."
"It's National Volunteer Week and so there's no better time to say thank you to people who give their time to make their communities stronger right across NSW."
Around 120,000 volunteers from hundreds of community-based organisations were recognised as part of last year's awards, making it one the biggest celebrations of volunteering across the country.
NSW Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards highlighted the exceptional service of all volunteers across NSW.
"Volunteers have given so much to their communities over the past 12 months, without asking for anything in return," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said
"I would like to thank volunteers across the state for their selfless work. By nominating a volunteer for an award you're helping to celebrate their incredible efforts."
Nominations are open until Friday June 17 2022 at www.volunteering.com.au/volunteer-awards.
