Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Taxi driver shortage cause of long wait times

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
May 18 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Highlands Taxis is the only taxi company in the Southern Highlands yet is currently only able to run half their fleet. Photo: File.

If you've found yourself with an hour-long wait for a taxi, you're not alone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.