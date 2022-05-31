A Goulburn cathedral's declaration as a minor basilica could generate more than $10 million in heritage tourism by 2030, a forum has heard.
But "visionaries" and more infrastructure will be needed if the area is to take full advantage, says Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president, Darrell Weekes.
He was one of about 25 community and business people who attended a presentation about Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral's $15 million restoration project at the Best Western Motel on Thursday night.
Consultant to the catholic sector, Joe Zabar, has completed a social and economic benefits study on the project and the Cathedral's bid to be declared one of just six minor basilicas in Australia.
An application, signed off by all Australian archbishops, has been forwarded to the Pope.
Mr Zabar described it as a "catalytic investment project" for the region. The restoration involved $15m in direct expenditure on the precinct, 103 jobs during development, with visitor numbers projected to grow to 25,000 by 2025 and 86,000 by 2030 once declared a basilica.
"This has the opportunity to be a kernel to deliver bigger benefits for Goulburn," Mr Zabar said.
"...We have the (chance) to make Goulburn a really central part of the heritage tourism route."
The cathedral's re-opening and Pontifical blessing as a basilica, if approved, was expected to attract 1000 church and civil dignitaries to Goulburn in November.
Mr Zabar said Destination NSW predicted that heritage tourism would contribute $110m to the capital region by 2030. Further, there were opportunities for the cathedral and Goulburn to become part of a pilgrimage and heritage trail.
Restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens, said Mr Zabar's projections were conservative and based on 2019 Destination NSW data.
"It will have very significant connections for Catholics all around the world who engage in global pilgrimages," she said.
But Dr Stephens stressed that its relevance extended far beyond religion and it was important for Goulburn and region to benefit.
Emcee, Region Media group editor Genevieve Jacobs, kicked off a discussion about what the area needed to take advantage of the economic injection. She cited opportunities for wedding packages, heritage tours, pilgrimage trails and cultural and religious events.
"It is about understanding everyone needs to uplift, (with) good restaurants, accommodation, catering and the like so that Goulburn goes beyond being a medium size country town. Everyone needs to step up and realise the opportunity," she said.
Mr Weekes told The Post that most people in Goulburn didn't see the city as a tourism destination.
"We need to start changing that perception and present to the right people who have the wherewithal to invest in the projects needed to support the (forecast) number of visitors," he said.
"...I can now see the bigger picture and the potential to attract more than 86,000 people a year. It's a significant (juncture) in Goulburn's history and we'll look back on it as a turning point in our development."
Mr Weekes argued the flow-on effect needed to be also understood by "visionaries" who could fully capitalise on the opportunities.
Cr Jason Shepherd said a recent analysis showed that while Goulburn did three and four-star accommodation "very well," there was a need for more five-star outlets.
The council's marketing and events officer, Jess Price, saw opportunities for more short-term rentals. She also said tours and heritage trails were a growing market which fed into the Southern Tablelands tourism strategy. But there were challenges.
"I've been in the role 10 years and engagement by the business community on anything we try to get off the ground has been really low," she said.
Ms Price said she wanted to change this and her team would do everything it could to support the project.
Others, like restoration committee member Matt Casey believed perceptions about Goulburn being ideally located between Sydney and Canberra needed to shift. Instead, a focus on its unique attributes was needed.
Jo Greenwood, who runs an education and training business, argued the local hospitality sector and food safety handling required vast improvement in Goulburn if the city was to capitalise on tourism opportunities.
The Cathedral will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year. The restoration also includes redevelopment of the former Saint Brigid's school site in Bourke Street into a reflective garden for pilgrims, complete with sculptures, paths, a piety shop and tea rooms.
