Goulburn community members believe it should not be up to Indigenous Australians to organise reconciliation events.
That was the shared sentiment at a "morning tea and yarn" organsied to celebrate National Reconciliation Week by Goulburn Mulwaree councillor Daniel Strickland.
Cr Strickland said he consulted local Aboriginal leaders including from Pejar LALC and Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc. before organising the event.
"The morning tea was planned to give people the opportunity to get together and talk," Cr Strickland said.
"We should be holding events like this year-round, not just on specific celebratory dates."
Wiradjuri and Yuin man and young Aboriginal leader Alfie Walker said he had received many emails and calls in the lead up to National Reconciliation Week about what was being planned.
"Planning events shouldn't be up to us, this week should involve everyone," Mr Walker said.
This year's National Reconciliation Week theme is "Be Brave. Make Change." and is a challenge to all Australians to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation.
The morning tea was sponsored by Mission Australia and RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors. NSW police officers also attended.
Goulburn officer in charge Matt Hinton said they wanted to invite more people to the next Police Aboriginal Consultative Committee meeting.
The Committee covers Goulburn and Yass and was initiated as part of the NSW Police Force's (NSWPF) Aboriginal Strategic Direction 2018-2023.
It aims to involve Aboriginal people in a consultation process so that they gain an understanding of the objectives and goals of the NSWPF as well as police gaining an understanding of Aboriginal issues from the community's perspective.
The next meeting is being held at 11am on Wednesday, June 15 at the Goulburn Workers Club.
Cr Daniel Strickland also used the morning tea to open discussions about NAIDOC Week, suggesting an event should be planned for the warmer month of October when more people would be open to gather.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
