Seasoned rugby union representative Maddison Campbell was recently selected in the Monaro Rugby 18s representative side.
The Goulburn High School student was extremely excited to be selected in the squad after going through trials which involved drills, teamwork and communication.
She was been selected to play halfback for the Monaro side and on the wing if needed.
For the past six years, she has played a mixture of rugby 7s and rugby 10s as a winger for her school.
She has represented the school in the South Coast team a few times and has also played in Goulburn Gala Days.
The year 12 student currently plays for the Goulburn Dirty Reds women side in the 10s competition.
Maddison said she was familiar with the game and was excited to have made this squad as her dream was to play in the Super W.
She also hoped to make a successful switch to halfback.
Last weekend the squad had its first training session in Queanbeyan and will head to Wagga Wagga on June 11 for its first trial match.
Maddy said she was thankful for the opportunity.
"I'm very passionate about this sport and I'm always learning," she said.
