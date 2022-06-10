Truck rollover at Tirrannaville, no one injured

The Rural Fire Service and NSW Police have attended a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Braidwood Road and Painters' Lane at Tirranaville.
A flat-top truck carrying empty water tanks has rolled over and is obstructing one lane of traffic.
A spokesman for the RFS said the driver had not been transported to hospital as no major injuries were reported.
He encouraged drivers to avoid the area or slow down if they need to head that way one lane closed to traffic.
The accident occurred just before 2pm on Friday afternoon and the RFS spokesman said traffic controllers were on their way to direct traffic until the truck can be cleared from the road.
NSW Police also attended the scene and officials are urging drivers slow down or avoid the area if possible.
