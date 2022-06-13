Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

After 20 years fighting fires, Gunning woman Krystaal Hinds awarded with Australian Fire Service Medal

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:20am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having joined the Gunning-Fish River Rural Fire Brigade at the age of 15, Krystaal Hinds knew she would have to draw upon all that experience during the Black Summer Bushfires.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.