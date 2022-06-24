Police urge vigilance after sheep theft from rural property

Rural Crime Investigators in The Hume Police District are seeking public assistance to locate 150 second- cross lambs, stolen from a property on the Laggan-Taralga Road, Taralga.
The lambs went missing from the property between Friday, June 10 and Sunday, June 12, 2022
The second cross lambs are aged between six and eight months, and are tagged with NB272579 in their left ear, along with a T ear mark, cut out of the tip of the right ear.
Police are urging producers to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the area and to report it immediately.
Anyone with information about this theft or current location of the missing lambs, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Alternatively, contact The Hume rural crime investigators, Senior Constables Dale Croker or Alison Fitzpatrick, at Goulburn Police Station on 4824 0799.
