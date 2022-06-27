Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Highlands and Tablelands beekeepers brace for impact as deadly varroa mite parasite threatens hives

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

By now you've probably heard about something called the varroa mite that was found in the Port of Newcastle last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.