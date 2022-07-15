After a two year absence, the Goulburn Sporting Hall of Fame is returning, with four locals to be inducted next month.
The 2022 class of inductees includes international cricket umpire Claire Polosak, kickboxer Amy Kolosque, target shooter David Wright and motorcyclist Tom Toparis.
Sporting Hall of Fame chair Margaret O'Neill said the induction would be a very special night for the four new inductees and their families.
"This year, our inductees represent a very diverse range of sports and achievements," Mrs O'Neill said.
"Due to Covid, we haven't had the opportunity to induct any new members since 2018, so we would love to see a huge turn out to honour the achievements of these four very fine locals."
The Goulburn Sporting Hall of Fame acknowledges the contribution made by local athletes who are, or have been recognised as, an 'Australian Champion' or 'International Champion' in any nationally recognised sport.
The Hall of Fame features a comprehensive representation of items donated by these gifted local athletes and is situated in the main foyer area of the Veolia Arena on Braidwood Road, Goulburn.
Past inductees to the Hall of Fame include Simon Poidevin (rugby union), Trevor Bayliss (cricket), and Gavin Miller (rugby league).
Tickets are now on sale for the evening, which will be held at the Veolia Centre on August, 13 from 6.30pm.
Tickets are $65 per person, which includes a pre-dinner drink, two course dinner and celebratory cake, and can be purchased at the Veolia Centre, or by calling the Recreation Facility Manager on 4823 4901.
