How to prep for a dental implant

How to prep for a dental implant

This is branded content.

A dental implant is a form of surgical treatment for restoring missing teeth. This surgery has recently become common. However, the dental implant procedure is still more comprehensive than other dental procedures like cavity filling. As a result, preparing for the surgery can be daunting, no matter how experienced your dentist is or how many procedures they've successfully performed.

If you've decided you're going for a dental implant and are wondering how to prepare for the appointment, then we have you covered. In this article, we've outlined some preparation steps to prepare your body for the dental implant and tips to help quicken the healing process. Read on to learn more.

Ask your dental surgeon a lot of questions beforehand

Getting information about your dental implant will make you feel more prepared and less anxious to take the surgery. That said, ask your dental surgeon your questions concerning your oral health and the surgery.



You should also ask about the cost of the implant, how long the implant surgery takes, and how long it takes to heal. All the information you get from your dental surgeon helps you mentally prepare for the appointment.

To learn more, you can also do some research online to learn more know the basic information about dental implants and the best practices when getting a quote for your dental procedure. You can also check online statistics on the success rates of dental implant surgery and the recovery rate.

Get a detailed dental examination

Another crucial step in preparing for a dental implant is having the dental surgeon examine you to determine if you're a good candidate and get insights on how they'll design a good treatment plan. The dental examination entails having a visual mouth exam, taking x-rays, and evaluating your previous medical records.

During the examination, the dental surgeon checks the following:

If you have a weak immune system, the surgeon will prescribe some antibiotics before and after every oral surgery.

If you're on any medication that could interfere with the anaesthetic or impact the implant surgery, the surgeon will adjust the treatment plan.

If you're allergic to dental materials or anaesthetics, the surgeon will find other alternatives.

If your jaw needs preparation, the surgeon can add jaw reshaping or bone grafts to the treatment plan.

If you're healthy enough without any issues, the surgeon may perform the implant and abutment at once.

Based on the above evaluation, the dental surgeon designs a treatment that suits your needs and advises you on how to be ready for each procedure.

Get ready for recovery

To undergo implant surgery confidently, you must ensure that your recovery process will be smooth and without any issues. This means getting a few days off work.



Stock up a lot of fruits, soft foods, and drinks because, after the appointment, you won't be able to move around the grocery stores, and this also gives you enough time to rest. Also, have an adult accompany you and stay with you on the day of the surgery.

Specialists also recommend avoiding certain medications and supplements 10 days before and after the surgery as they can interfere with the healing process. They include ibuprofen, aspirin, anti-inflammatory agents, vitamin E, fish oil, garlic supplements, estrogen supplements, and other birth control medications.



You should also stop smoking six weeks before and after the surgery and avoid alcohol and caffeine one week before and after the surgery.

Extensive preparations before, on the day of surgery, and after the surgery help feel relaxed and mentally prepared when undergoing surgery. You'll be sure you're ready for the treatment as well as for the recovery.

How to prep for a dental implant

Treat yourself before the surgery

After the surgery, you'll only be allowed to take soft foods and drinks, so it makes sense to treat yourself to your favourite meals before the surgery. However, it's essential to consult your dental surgeon as you need to fast for a certain period before the surgery, so get your timing right and have fun.

If you're anxious and nervous about the surgery, go out with friends and have fun. You may see a movie, attend a soccer game, or do activities that will keep your mind occupied. To relieve the tension, remember that surgery is just a way to take good care of yourself. Also, go to bed early so you can have enough sleep the night before the appointment.

Conclusion

Preparing for dental implant surgery may be nerve-wracking, but remembering the impact it will have on your new smile makes it worth your time and perseverance.

